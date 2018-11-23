Police find nine unlocked cars in an hour

Motorists are being urged to lock their vehicles on an evening following a recent rise in the number of thefts in Allerton Bywater.

Officers then spent an evening patrolling the village’s street and testing car door handles and found nine unlocked in the space of an hour. Some even had valuables on display, making it more enticing for thieves.

Police say most thefts from vehicles are opportunist, and many known thieves simply walk the streets until they find one that is unlocked.

A police spokesman said: “Whilst we appreciate there are times when electronic devices have been used to gain entry to a vehicle, this exercise clearly shows that the majority of vehicles are simply left unsecure, allowing an opportunist easy access. Always make sure your vehicle is locked.”