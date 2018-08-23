Police investigating after 12-year-old offered ‘zombie drug’ spice

Police are investigating claims that a young boy was offered the drug ‘spice’ by a man on the street.

The 12-year-old had been with friends when he was approached on Welbeck Street, close to Castleford Medical Centre.

One man is alleged to have asked the boy if he wanted to try the synthetic substance, which is often described as a‘zombie drug’ because of the way it can leave people in a catatonic state.

Thankfully, the youngster declined and later told his mother who then contacted the police.

Speaking to the Express she said: “He told me when he got home just in a normal conversation - I felt sick.

“What if they had said yes? There was a group of them that had come back from Xscape, and you know what lads are like. It only takes one to say yes and they encourage each other.

“He was okay because he was with his friends.

“I know a lot of people are taking spice around here.

“Thankfully, my son has seen the videos of what it can do to you, so it does educate them. “He describes them as looking like walking zombies.”

Banned in Britain in 2016, spice is a synthetic drug that mimics the effects of cannabis, but can be 100 times stronger.

It can leave users with little control over their limbs and authorities across the UK fear its use is reaching epidemic levels.

Speaking about the incident in Castleford, Insp Paul Sullivan of Wakefield District Police, (inset picture) said: “Whether this was a serious attempt to offer a child a drug, or an act of stupidity with no real intent to make drugs available, such behaviour is clearly abhorrent and completely unacceptable.

“We are investigating what took place and exploring lines of enquiry including CCTV.

“I would ask anyone who saw what took place on the evening of Wednesday, August 15 on Welbeck Street or who has any information about spice being offered for sale to any persons to contact us on 101 or at castleford@westyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

“Spice is a dangerous and illegal Class B drug which can ruin lives, and we will act on any information about its supply.”