Police investigating death of a woman in Castleford

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Castleford last Thursday.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that officers were called by the ambulance service at around 5.30pm on Thursday, November 22 to a report of a 40-year-old woman critically ill at a property on Sheldrake Road.

Paramedics gave emergency treatment to the woman, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The results of a post-mortem examination carried out into the death were inconclusive and the death is being treated as unexplained.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released under investigation.