Police name motorcyclist who died after crashing into South Elmsall roundabout

Police have named the motorcyclist who died after crashing into a roundabout on Doncaster Road in South Elmsall at the weekend.

Steven Critchley suffered serious injuries and died at the scene of the crash on Doncaster Road at the junction with Elmsall Drive at around 3.50pm on Saturday, March 23.

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into roundabout at South Elmsall

The 50-year-old, from Mexborough, was riding the Ducati motorcycle in the direction of Doncaster when he collided with the roundabout.

No other vehicles were involved.

Detectives in the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the motorcycle prior to the collision to contact police.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 13190151290 on 101 or use the live chat facility atwww.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat101