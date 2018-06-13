Police name 'much loved and treasured' motorcyclist who died in Pontefract crash

A family has paid tribute to a "much loved and treasured" man after police named 20-year-old Nile South as the motorcyclist who died following a crash in Pontefract.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police's Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the fatal collision after 10pm on Wakefield Road in Kinsley, near Hemsworth, on Thursday night.

They said that motorcyclist Mr South died at the scene after leaving the road and hitting a fence.

In a statement, his family said: “Nile was a much loved and treasured member of our family and we are devastated by his loss.

"We would like to thank everyone who has offered their condolences and support at this time, we would now ask that we are left to grieve in private”

Sergeant Ann Drury of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around the collision where Nile died and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area who might have seen the motorcycle, or who witnessed the collision itself to come forward.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage to get in contact.’"

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting 13180276445. People can also use the 101 Live Chat System on the Force website.