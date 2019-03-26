Police officers to be 'more accessible' following opening of contact point in Castleford

A new contact point will give Castleford residents a space to sit down with their local police.

The Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team have now opened up a new Contact Point in Airedale Library for residents in the Airedale, Ferry Fryston and Townville areas.

The contact point will supplement the regular NPT base at Castleford fire station from which officers will continue to patrol from across the town.

Opening times for the new office will be advertised on the Castleford NPT website.

It is hoped the new office will make local Airedale officers a little more accessible for residents in the Ward.

PC Richard Shaw from Castleford’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, who is Ward Manager of the area, said: “Securing the use of this space within the Library means that we are approachable and visible for longer which is a good thing for everyone.

“We won’t be there all the time as the majority of time is spent patrolling and conducting enquiries throughout the whole ward area.

"However, we have advertised via our social media page a number of dates and times of contact points so that the community know exactly when they can find us.

“I want to thank partners at Wakefield Council for providing us with this space which will provide another option for residents to come and speak with their local officers in their local area."

Visit the Castleford NPT website for information on the team, or follow their Facebook page.