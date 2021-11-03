Police search canal for missing Wakefield man
Police have denied earlier reports that a body has been found in the canal at Wakefied.
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:14 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:16 pm
There were reports online this afternoon that a police presence around Fall Ings Lock was because a body had been recovered from the water.
However, police have confirmed that was not the case, but their attendance is connected to the search for missing Wakefield man, Joshua Eddington.
The 23-year-old was last seen on Saturday, October 30, wearing a black leather jacket, black skinny jeans and black Doc Martin boots.
Anyone who has any information on Joshua’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 684 of October 31.