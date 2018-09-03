Police searching for missing Wakefield man

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing man from Wakefield.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information about Wayne Woods, 35, who was reported missing on Sunday evening, September 2, from the Walnut Crescent area.

A number of enquiries have been ongoing to locate Wayne who was last seen at around 7pm on Saturday in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

He is described as being a white male 5’5” tall of thin build with receding brown hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, black Nike Trainers, a white Nike baseball cap, grey T-shirt, and a navy blue jumper.

Detective Inspector Dave Rogerson of Wakefield CID, said: “We are very concerned for Wayne’s welfare and have been conducting a number of searches in the Wakefield and Ossett area to locate him.

“Anyone who may have seen him or has information about his location is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log number 1978 of September 2.”