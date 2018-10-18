Police warning over ‘courier con’

Police are warning people not to fall victim to a type of fraud where criminals specifically look to target vulnerable victims.

So-called ‘Courier Fraud’ is where the offender or offenders target often elderly people, calling them up and pretending to be someone in a position of authority, usually a police officer.

They then tell the unsuspecting victim that there has been a fraud on their account but that the bank is in involved and not to involve them.

They urge the victim not to contact the bank but instead to hand over cash to rectify the problem.

A courier is then sent to collect the money.

DC Heather Shearer is part of The Yorkshire and the Humber Regional Disruption Team which covers the three Yorkshire Forces, West, South and North and Humberside.

She said: “This is a despicable crime which targets vulnerable people. It can have a terrible impact on victims – they can become withdrawn and embarrassed because of it.

“We are doing what we can to bring offenders to justice – and in September eight people were jailed for a total of over 30 years, but prevention is better than the cure.

“Education and knowledge are vital in making life so much more difficult for these criminals and I would ask anyone who knows potentially vulnerable people to watch the video and then pass on the messages within it.”

People,are being reminded that the police would never ask for cash or bank details.