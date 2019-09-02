Ambitious new plan to improve housing in Wakefield launched

Wakefield Council has launched its new Housing Plan to improve local housing over the next three years.

The vision for the district is for Wakefield to have a strong housing offer with a high quality and diverse range of housing that meets everyone's needs.

The council has achieved significant progress in improving the local housing offer in recent years through its previous Housing Strategy 2013-2018 but there are, however, significant challenges ahead, which includes building new houses to meet demand, making sure new houses are affordable for people to live in and ensuring housing supports work to tackle rising homelessness.

Coun Denise Jeffery​, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: "Our aim is to continue to deliver high quality housing growth and improve housing standards whilst supporting strong and sustainable communities by working closely with our partners.

"Housing plays a key role in driving regeneration and supporting the local economy which in turn creates jobs and opportunities for our residents."

The public consultation held on the council's website earlier this year provided valuable feedback to be able to develop the new plan as it helped to identify the housing priorities of local residents.

Housing Plan progress will be reported every year on the council website and aligned to the council's 2018 Economic Strategy.

One of the aims of the Economic Strategy is to ensure residents have access to quality, affordable homes which in turn connects people to economic opportunity and growth.

The Wakefield Housing Plan 2019-22 can be downloaded on the council website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/housingreport

For more information please contact please 01924 305887 or housingviews@wakefield.gov.uk