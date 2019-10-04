Andrea Jenkyns MP told to 'just kill herself' in office graffiti

Morley and Outwood's MP has spoken of finding ‘disgusting’ graffiti written the wall to her office - which is just the latest in many acts of abuse she has received.

Ms Jenkyns tweeted a picture of the graffiti last week and said it is just one of many acts of vandalism and abuse written on her office door, which she says is from “remain-backing activists.”

She said: “This has been inscribed on my office wall & in the summer a constituent was at court with threatening to rip my face off.

“There should be no double standards towards abuse of MPs or anyone.

“Time to come together deliver on what the public voted for & move forward.”

She said: “This summer a person was taken to court for threatening to ‘rip’ my face off’. Last year, I got a threatening and sexually explicit email calling for me to be cut with barbed wire and to die.

“All this for my stance on Brexit.”

Her tweet comes after a debate in the House of Commons, in which Labour MP Paula Sherriff criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s repeated use of “surrender act” while describing legislation which prevented ministers forcing through a no-deal Brexit.

She said: “We must moderate our language and it has to come from the Prime Minister first, so I would be interested in hearing his opinion he should be absolutely ashamed of himself.”

Ms Jenkyns said: “They can’t be any double standards on abuse towards elected representatives or anybody for that matter.

“We need to come together as a nation to find closure, respect each other’s views and by delivering on the democratic decisions voted by the majority. All eyes are on parliament, we have no excuses.

“We need to deliver Brexit in a dignified way and come together whatever our political persuasion. Our country deserves better.”