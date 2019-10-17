Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is 'start of a decade of hell' says Mary Creagh MP

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh has said that Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal will lead to a "decade of hell" for the UK.

The Prime Minister announced earlier today (Thursday, October 17), that he had secured a "great new deal" with EU negotiators.

The new deal is similar to that previously negotiated by Theresa May, but replaces the controversial Irish backstop.

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, congratulated Mr Johnson on his deal.

But it has been criticised by opposition MPs, who argue that the deal will "cost jobs and livelihoods".

Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield, said: “Going ahead with Boris Johnson’s Brexit wouldn’t mean the end of the crisis – only the start of a decade of hell with yet more negotiations in which the UK would be in a weaker position than ever: the choice is now years more Brexit chaos or closure.

"We know the North will be hit first and worst by any form of Brexit. Johnson says he just wants to get Brexit done, but there is a real danger it will be us that get done.

"That’s why thousands of people from across the North are marching in London on Saturday. This has to go back to the people."

The People's Vote campaign, who want a second referendum before Brexit is confirmed, will hold a protest in London on Saturday, October 19.

Sir Patrick Stewart, who grew up in Mirfield, will pay £1,000 to help organise coaches to London.