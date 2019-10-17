Brexit deal has been AGREED between UK and EU officials

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted just minutes ago.
The UK and EU have agreed a Brexit deal - just hours before a crunch summit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted just minutes ago that a 'great new deal that takes back control' has been agreed.

He said: "...now parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl

Boris Johnson and EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker confirmed an agreement this morning.

The President of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: "Where there is a will, there is a #deal - we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal."

*More on this as we get it.