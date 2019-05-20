Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits Wakefield city centre

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is in Wakefield city centre this afternoon during a whistle stop tour of the UK.

Mr Farage has already had an eventful day after having what is thought to be milkshake thrown over him as he visited Newcastle Upon Tyne this morning.

Nigel Farage was covered in milkshake on a visit to Newcastle.

NEWS: Nigel Farage remains on his Brexit Party bus in Wakefield over fear of 'milkshake' attack

He is campaigning for the Brexit Party's contest for this month's European Parliament elections.

The Brexit Party is reported to be polling in front of Labour and the Conservatives for the European parliament elections.