Castleford ASDA applies for permission to extend delivery hours

An ASDA store has applied for permission to receive deliveries 24 hours a day.

The superstore, on Leeds Road, Glasshoughton, says that extending their delivery hours would "optimise the trading conditions and customer service".

Under terms agreed in 2004, the store, is currently allowed to receive deliveries between the hours of 6am and and midnight.

However, in a new application submitted to Wakefield Council, ASDA argue that these hours "present difficulties to the trading of the store", which is open up to 24 hours a day.

This includes a restriction banning the use of reversing alarms, which are often used on lorries and other large vehicles, between 11pm and 7am.

Requesting permission to extend their delivery hours, the company said: "When the store is open 24 hours, the shelves can be almost empty before the first delivery, especially for fresh produce, as the deliveries do not arrive until at least 6am.

"Therefore, allowing deliveries to take place earlier will help with the efficient operation of the store and the availability of high quality fresh produce during store trading hours."

Extended hours opening hours would also benefit the surrounding area by reducing traffic and congestion during peak hours, the application suggests.

Deliveries would continue to take place in the fully enclosed service yard at the western end of the store, which would serve to reduce any noise heard by neighbouring properties, the application says.

View the full application on the Wakefield Council planning portal.