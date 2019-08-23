City Fields care home plan could create 42 jobs

More than 40 jobs could be created with plans to build a care home for the elderly on the City Fields development site.

Providing general care and specialist care for those with dementia, the plans show an L-shaped building design set over three storeys that could cater for up to 66 residents.

Accessed from the Wakefield East Relief Road / Neil Fox Way, it could be positioned to the rear of Parkside Lane in Stanley.

The application has been submitted by LNT Care Developments who say around 42 roles would be created, working on shift patterns, meaning up to 15 people working at any one time.

They expect the majority of workers and the residents to come from within a three-mile catchment area.

The application comes a month after 198 homes were given approval as part of the City Fields development