COLUMN: Politically speaking with Andrea Jenkyns MP

In this week’s politically speaking column, Andrea Jenkyns, MP, talks about the importance of mental health awareness as well as first aid training for parents.

According to NHS Digital, at any one time a sixth of the population in England aged 16-64 have a mental health problem, meaning the chances are we all know someone who is affected.

I hope that by talking more and being more open about mental health, we can help end the stigma that surrounds this issue and offer crucial support to those that have suffered in silence for too long.

A key part of my plan for Morley and Outwood is more help for mental health.

I am pleased that the Government have done more to address this important issue.

For example, as part of the five-year funding offer that will see the NHS budget grow by over £20.5 billion a year, mental health services will receive an additional £2.3 billion per year.

It is also very good seeing local communities and institutions getting together to raise awareness.

Woodkirk Academy, in my constituency, is creating a group of peer support to contrast exam stress and organisations like Andy’s Man Club hold regular meetings in Wakefield and Leeds.

I would like to see the Government go further, however.

I recently spoke in a debate in Parliament about Mental Health and Veterans.

The mental health of our brave veterans should be a top priority for the Government.

Additionally, I would like to see the Ministry of Defence and the NHS working closely together to ensure veterans get all the support that they need.

Nationally there are positive changes, however, I want to bring more help and support to our local area.

Residents will likely know that I have set up a monthly Memory Café in the Outwood Memorial Hall, and this is attended by a number of local people.

It is always good to catch up with the group of regulars that have come to form a community of attendees and meet the new faces we see each month.

I was pleased to welcome ROMPA to my last Memory Café, who brought sensory equipment that helps relieve stress and anxiety.

My next Memory Café is on Friday, May 17 in the Outwood Memorial Hall between 12 noon and 2pm.

All are welcome to join me for a chat and a cuppa.

Of course, physical health is equally vital, I spoke recently in a debate about Infant First Aid training for parents, I last had first aid training with the Red Cross some years ago, and will now be re-training to ensure I am prepared for any situation.

I would encourage as many parents as possible to receive training, as this would help save lives in emergency circumstances.

Finally as always, if residents would like to contact me regarding any issues that they feel I could be of assistance with, please do not hesitate to contact me at andrea.jenkyns.mp@parliament.uk