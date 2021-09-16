Calls for tighter regulation of Wakefield landlords to filter out 'rogues' and protect tenants

Coun Cummings said she wanted "vulnerable" residents protected.

Maureen Cummings said she wanted action taking against property owners who fail to maintain standards.

Local politicians have grumbled about the quality of housing in parts of Wakefield for several years, with further concerns raised last year about the proposed relaxation of planning laws, and what that will mean for the size and state of new homes.

Wakefield Council does have a responsible landlord scheme to recognise good landlords, although it is voluntary.

Coun Cummings is the Cabinet member for poverty, communities and health.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, Coun Cummings said: "I'd like to see a proper registered landlord scheme for Wakefield so we don't get rogue landlords, who let out to people who are very vulnerable and can't open their windows to get rid of damp and things like that.

"That's my plea."

Coun Cummings cited Leeds and Bradford as examples to follow on landlord regulation.

In Leeds, people who let out their properties in parts of the Beeston and Harehills districts must now have a licence from the local council.

Those who don't, have been threatened with fines of up to £30,000.

That move was brought in last year to try to improve housing standards in those areas.