The families have been given permanent accommodation, and English lessons are being provided to those who need them.

Further numbers of refugees are staying at hotels in the district as they await proper homes.

Last month, Wakefield Council committed themselves to "playing our part" to help look after Afghans who have fled their home country for fear of their lives.

Further families are expected to be given permanent accommodation in the coming weeks and months.

Speaking at a full council meeting on Wednesday, the authority's leader Denise Jeffery said: "We do have some Afghan refugees who are in hotels, waiting to be processed.

"We are hoping to offer them accommodation, working with WDH (Wakefield District Housing).

"At the moment we only have five families settled, but we are expecting to take more.

"The government are helping us with the funding."

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has prompted tens of thousands of people to flee the country in terror.