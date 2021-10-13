The building is in a sorry state of repair.

The old Company Travel building, on the junction between Station Lane and Maxwell Street in the town, is in a sorry state.

Boarded up and in some places windowless, the premises has become a horrible eyesore.

Wakefield Council officers in charge of regeneration have said they'll look into the matter, after the issue was raised by local councillor Maureen Tennant-King.

The site was once a taxi office.

Speaking at a scrutiny meeting on Wednesday, Coun Tennant-King said: "There’s a lot happening down Station Lane and a lot of the shop fronts are being done up.

"But we have a blot on the landscape with a property, that's on the corner of Maxwell Street, just by The Railway pub.

"It’s derelict, it’s been boarded up for a long time and it just looks a mess. It used to be a taxi office.

"It really spoils Station Lane. I just wondered if something could be done."

Station Lane in Featherstone

Similar comments had been made earlier in the meeting about the old dispensary building on Southgate in Pontefract.

Councillor Clive Tennant said that site has been a "blot on the landscape for 20 years".

The building has attracted vandals and squatters in recent years.

Jane Brown, the council's service manager for regeneration and housing, said it was difficult to take enforcement action against private property owners who've allowed buildings to deteriorate.

But she added that the council was "always looking for external funding opportunities" from the likes of government agencies and Historic England to help with the problem.

She added: "If there are any specific properties that you want us to have a look at, please just let us know and we're happy to do that."

On Tuesday, the council approved changes to its council tax system to make it cheaper for landlords who are trying to renovate properties that have been empty for several years.