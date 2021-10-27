County Hall in Wakefield

Denise Jeffery met with trade union UNISON about the issue on Tuesday and said she was "supportive" of the idea.

UNISON's Wakefield branch has been calling on the local authority to bring in a policy to help members, some of whom are forced to take time off work because of menopause-related sickness.

In its Autumn newsletter, the union said supporting staff with the menopause was a "health and safety and equality issue".

A spokesperson for UNISON, said the Wakefield branch has, "Been running a campaign around the menopause and issues that our members face in the workplace due to this.

"We have held positive discussions and made good progress in discussions with Wakefield Council in regards to guidance and support for our members in relation to this issue and we are continuing to work closely with Wakefield Council to bring about positive change for our members."

The council has already invited staff of menopausal age to be part of a working group, and is in the process of developing a detailed guidance booklet for managers on the issue.

A Women’s Wellbeing seminar will also be held for employees in March.

Asked about the issue on Tuesday on an online Q&A session, Coun Jeffery said: "I'm having a meeting today with UNISON about this and it's something I'm very supportive of.

"I'll be seeing how we can move this forward. It's very important to me."