European elections in Yorkshire and the Humber: How and when to vote and a full list of candidates

The elections no-one thought would happen are due to take place today with voters across Yorkshire and the Humber gearing up to vote in the European Elections.

Despite the UK voting to leave the European Union in 2016, 73 members of the European parliament, the directly elected body of the EU, will be voted in today with results expected on Sunday 26 May.

Here is everything you need to know about the elections, including a full list of candidates for Yorkshire and the Humber.

How do I vote?

Provided you are registered to vote (the deadline to register for these elections passed on 7 May), you vote in the same way you would for a general or council election.

You will be able to cast one vote for a party with the winners calculated using a system called d’Hondt proportional representation using a regional list of candidates for each party.

As it stands in the constituency of Yorkshire and the Humber, there are six MEPs with three UKIP, two Labour and one Conservative MEP elected in 2014.

Polling stations will open from 7am and close at 10pm on 23 May, with results expected on Sunday.

The details of where you should vote and which polling station to go to will be on your polling card which you should have received in the post. You do not need your polling card to vote.

A list of all polling stations in Wakefield is available here.

Who is standing in Yorkshire and the Humber?

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the regional list for each party in the European elections is the following.

Change UK: Diana Wallis, Juliet Lodge, Sophia Bow, Joshua Malkin, Rosanne McMullen, Steven Wilson.

Conservatives: John Procter, Amjad Bashir, Michael Naughton, Andrew Lee, Matthew Freckleton, Sue Pascoe.

English Democrats: David Allen, Tony Allen, Joanne Allen, Fiona Allen

Green Party: Magid Magid, Alison Teal, Andrew Cooper, Lousie Houghton, Lars Kramm, Ann Forsaith

Labour Party: Richard Corbett, Eloise Todd, Mohammed Jawad Afzal Khan, Jayne Allport, Martin Mayer, Alison Hume.

Liberal Democrats: Shaffaq Mohammed, Rosina Robson, James Blanchard, Sophie Thornton, James Baker, Ruth Coleman-Taylor.

The Brexit Party: John Longworth, Lucy Harris, Jake Pugh, James Heartfield, Andrew Allison, Christopher Baker.

The Yorkshire Party: Chris Whitwood, Mike Jordan, Jack Carrington, Laura Walker, Bob Buxton, Dan Cochran.

UK Independence Party (UKIP): Mike Hookem, Gary Shores, John Hancock, David Dews, Graeme Waddicar, Clifford Parsons.