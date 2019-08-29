Flash protest planned to oppose Boris Johnson's Parliament shutdown

A pro-European Union protest group is planning a 'flash protest' in Leeds city centre to oppose plans by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prorogue Parliament.

Today, protest group Leeds For Europe unveiled plans to hold a protest at 5.30pm on Thursday in Leeds' City Square.

The Prime Minister has revealed plans to prorogue Parliament from mid-September after news broke that around 160 MPs are planning to band together to block any possible no-deal Brexit from being pushed through.

Cynics have labelled the plans to prorogue Parliament as a bid to railroad through a no-deal Brexit by reducing the amount of time MPs have to block the plans.

A spokesman for Leeds For Europe said: "This is an emergency! Parliament is being shut down by a Prime Minister who wants to bypass it to force through #Brexit.

"Join the resistance now. Flash protest in City Square #Leeds 5.30pm Thursday."

The UK is set to leave the European Union on October 31.

Councils across Yorkshire have revealed that they are planning for possible food and medicine shortages in the event of a no-deal Brexit.