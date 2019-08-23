Former travel agent to become restaurant in Hemsworth

A shop will be turned into a takeaway and restaurant after permission was granted.

Planning permission has been given for the building, at 21 Market Street, Hemsworth, to be converted.

The building has previously been used as a travel agent and a clothing store.

There are no indications as to what kind of restaurant or takeaway could be opened but the plans show that it would utilise the entire detached building, which sits next to the pedestrian crossing and neighbouring Plimsoll Street.

Preliminary plans show the restaurant could seat up to 68 people at once and would have a bar.

A single storey extension will also be constructed on the site.

A number of conditions have been imposed on the approval of the plans, specifying that the site may only be used between 8am and 11pm, and that the owners must “incorporate measures to minimise the risk of crime”.