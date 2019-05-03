Full list of Wakefield election results: Here's who has been elected to represent your ward

This year's turnout was only marginally higher than last year's local elections in Wakefield.

Labour was in no danger of losing its large majority in this year's elections, but has seen its number shrink slightly to 49.



They lost seats in Knottingley to the Liberal Democrats, who saw a councillor elected to the authority for the first time since 2011, and to independent candidates in Hemsworth and Airedale and Ferry Fryston.

HERE'S THE FULL LIST OF WHO WAS ELECTED AND WHERE:

Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton

CARRINGTON, Jessica Louise (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,224

DAVIES, Phil - The Conservative Party - 645

GRAY, Nick - Liberal Democrats - 293

HARDMAN, John - Independent - 412

MARSHALL, Gwen - Independent - 276

ROBERTS, Martin Paul - The Yorkshire Party - 670

Total Votes3,520

Airedale and Ferry Fryston

CREWE, Yvonne Stella Marie - Labour Party - 1,091

KEAR, Alex (Elected) - Independent - 1,166

MULLINS, Eamonn Malachy - The Conservative Party - 3,211

Total Votes 2,578

Altofts and Whitwood

HEPWORTH, Jo (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,318

HILL, Anthony David -The Conservative Party - 562

POLLACK, Malcolm - Liberal Democrats - 159

THOMAS, John Robert - Democrats and Veterans Party - 219

WALKER, Laura MarieYour Local Yorkshire Party - 1,089

Total votes 3,347

Castleford Central and Glasshoughton

BURROWS, Lawrence - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 8, 28

PHELPS, Paul - The Yorkshire Party - 689

SMART, Joanne Grace - The Conservative Party - 249

WALLIS, Tony (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,316

Total votes 3,082

Crofton, Ryhill and Walton

BELCHER, Adam James - Liberal Democrats - 621

CUMMINGS, Maureen Anne (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,645

HARDWICK, James RobertThe Conservative Party Candidate 1,082

Total votes 3,348

Featherstone

ISHERWOOD, Graham Leslie (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,794

WILLIAMS, Rodney Lorraine - The Conservative Party Candidate - 733

Total Votes 2,527

Hemsworth

HARVEY, Nathaniel Lee - The Conservative Party Candidate - 194

LLOYD, Glyn - Labour Party - 1,104

MORTON, Lyn - Green Party Candidate - 184

WOMERSLEY, Ian (Elected) - Independent - 1,459

Total Votes 2,941

Horbury and South Ossett

FISHWICK, Simon John (Elected) - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,478

GOODAIR, Mark Andrew - Liberal Democrats - 413

HARROP, Mark - Independent - 327

JONES, Melanie - Labour Party - 1,240

NORRIS, Richard Hargreaves - Green Party Candidate - 317

Total Votes 3,775

Knottingley

BURTON, Glenn William Melbourne - Labour Party - 642

GORDON, Thomas Anthony (Elected) - Liberal Democrat Focus Team - 1,906

SPENCER, JoshThe Conservative Party - 235

TOLLEY, Willow Charlotte BurtonGreen Party - 237

Total Votes 3,020

Normanton

DAGGER, David (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,322

PARSONS, Cliff - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 1,174

THOMAS, Luke Neil - The Conservative Party Candidate - 405

Total Votes 2,901

Ossett

SARGEANT, Tony - Liberal Democrats - 261

SCOTT, Stephen - Green Party Candidate - 405

SMITH, Duncan Richard - Labour Party - 1,427

TAYLOR, Angela Christine (Elected) - The Conservative Party - 1,551

Total Votes 3,644

Pontefract North

CROOKES, Steven Eric - The Yorkshire Party - 1,148

GARBUTT, Patricia Ann (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,214

HYOMES, Christopher Robert - The Conservative Party Candidate - 570

Total Votes 2,932

Pontefract South

HAMES, Tony - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,351

JONES, David Douglas Henshaw (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,560

MARTLEW, Salli Ann - Liberal Democrats - 450

Total Votes 3,361

South Elmsall and South Kirkby

KEETON, Michael John - Liberal Democrats - 383

RUZVIDZO, Pepe - The Conservative Party Candidate - 303

TULLEY, Stephen (Elected) - Labour Party - 2,120

Total Votes 2,806

Stanley and Outwood East

HEMINGWAY, Jack Spencer (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,567

JOHNSTON, James Lee - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 770

LAIDLER, Gillian - Conservative and Unionist Party - 859

MACQUEEN, Joan Mary - Liberal Democrats - 304

Total Votes 3,500

Wakefield East

EMMINGHAM, Terence Keith - Green Party Candidate - 270

GRIFFITHS, Mick - Socialist Alternative - 872

HEPTINSTALL, Stuart (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,725

PRESHA, Dianne Elizabeth - The Conservative Party - 370

RICK, Stuart Alan - The Yorkshire Party - 194

THORNTON, Colin - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 386

Total Votes 3,032

Wakefield North

CRAVEN, Arnie - The Yorkshire Party - 302

DE VERE, Natasha Marie - Liberal Democrats - 214

HOLWELL, Angela Margaret - The Conservative Party - 583

ISHERWOOD, Margaret (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,377

WELLS, Keith Frank - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 517

Total Votes 2,993

Wakefield South

COCHRAN, Daniel Mathieson - The Yorkshire Party - 320

CURRIE, David Cameron - Liberal Democrats - 303

HAZELL, Norman Joseph - Independent - 539

JOHNSON, Karl (Elected) - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,532

ROSSER, Pete - Labour Party - 1,060

Total Votes 3,754

Wakefield West

AYOADE, Tony Alexander - The Conservative Party - 655

CLAYTON, John Robert - Liberal Democrats - 198

GRAHAM, Michael Paul (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,429

THORNTON, Josie - UK Independence Party - (UKIP) - 678

Total Votes 2,960

Wrenthorpe and Outwood West

AMIS-HUGHES, Esther - Liberal Democrats - 271

DEWS, David Alan - UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 639

DRABBLE, Henry - The Conservative Party Candidate - 1,198

HAWKSLEY, Brent - AndrewThe Yorkshire Party - 274

KEITH, Charlie (Elected) - Labour Party - 1,240

Total Votes 3,622