How much did your Wakefield councillor claim in allowances and expenses in 2018/19?

Wakefield councillors claimed more than £1.1m in expenses and allowances in the 2018/19 tax year, it has been revealed.

Councillors are entitled to claim a number of basic allowances and other expenses in recognition of the duties they undertake in representing and serving their local communities. The information has been taken from the Wakefield Council website, and covers the period from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.

1. Angela Taylor, Ossett

2. Alan Garbutt, Ackworth, North Elmsall and Upton

3. Celia Loughran, Pontefract South

4. Alan Wassell, Normanton

