Jeremy Corbyn: Labour will back Government's calls for an early General Election

Labour will back an early General Election in December, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

The Labour leader said his party would support the Government's call for an early General Election now that a no-deal Brexit had been ruled out.

Mr Corbyn said last week that he would only support calls for an early election if "no deal has been taken off the table”.

Yesterday, the EU agreed to extend the Brexit deadline to January 31, 2020, after MPs rejected Boris Johnson's deal.

In a Tweet, Mr Corbyn said: "No Deal is now off the table so tonight Labour will back a General Election.

"We're launching the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.

"This is a once in a generation chance to build a country for the many, not the few. It's time."

The Government's bill, which will be presented to MPs later today, is the Prime Minister's fourth attempt to call an early election.

It calls for a General Election on Thursday, December 12.

On Monday, the Government's motion was defeated after just 369 of 650 MPs voted on the motion, falling well short of the two-thirds majority required.

The Liberal Democrats and SNP have tabled a bill calling for an election on December 9.

Concerns have been raised that an election held in the run up to Christmas would see a low voter turnout, including affecting students who may have travelled home for the holidays.

You can register to vote here.