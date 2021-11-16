A consultation, being run by the council ahead of its annual Budget in March, closes on Wednesday.

The local authority said it wants feedback from both public and the business sector before it puts together its plans for the next financial year.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said the results of the surveys will help "identify where investment and resources can have real impact and make a positive difference to people and our communities."

The survey responses will help shape next year's Budget.

She added: "We are all still living with the effects of the pandemic.

"With the disruption and changes that people have experienced over the last two years, it is more important than ever that we understand if priorities and needs have changed."

The surveys, one of which is for businesses and the other for residents, take around five minutes to complete.