MP Andrea Jenkyns 'trolled seven times a day by the same person' on social media

Tory Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns has been a target for abuse, particularly in light of her strong views on the Britain leaving the EU.

However, Ms Jenkyns is determined not to be intimidated and often confronts people on social media about their comments.

"We had something on Facebook a few weeks ago, she revealed. "It was a bit of a threat really, in other words ‘watch out'. Unfortunately you get used to it because it's a daily occurrence.

"I'll call these people out, because if they are putting stuff like that they are either deranged or just not all there and they need support, and so you worry what they're going to do next.

"There's this one particular person who would be trolling me seven times a day, long messages and that's obsessive, and I had this for four years. So, I sent this person a message and said: ‘I'm going to block you, get on with your life'."

She added that despite taking extra security measures, she would continue to embrace her role as a constituency MP.

She said: "One thing I did do though –after Jo Cox was tragically killed – I used to advertise my surgeries and now it's by appointment only.

"I've got a high street office. People use to just pop in for a cup of tea and I wanted that kind of environment but now we have an intercom and everything. I put the protection in for the staff, in all honesty.

"I make sure if I tweet I don't tweet while I'm there, I tweet afterwards because you have got to be careful. But I'm not going to stop being an MP who is out there meeting my constituents for anybody really, I just need to be sensible about the way I do it.

"If you're in the public eye you're going to get abuse so you need broad shoulders."

