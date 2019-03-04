MP Mary Creagh 'wears mobile attack alarms in the office and outside' over safety fears

Wakefield MP Mary Creagh – who has been a prominent campaigner for a second EU referendum – revealed that a threat had been made against her in the run-up to a Brexit vote in the House of Commons.

She said: "Just before the ‘meaningful vote' on January 29, we were told by our local police that a credible threat had been made against us and as a result we had a very high police presence around a street stall that I did for the People's Vote the following day, and we took a lot of extra security precautions in Wakefield."

The Labour MP added that she had stepped up security after having a brick thrown through her constituency office window in 2016.

"Since then we have obviously had all of our security upgraded at home and in the office. We all now have mobile attack alarms that we wear when we are both in the office and outside.

"We've had mobile alarms now for about two or three years, since Jo was murdered in 2016. And there are alarms on both houses - I've never had an alarm on my house before."

But she expressed regret that safety concerns had forced her to be less accessible to constituents."We never have open surgeries, we never advertise our surgeries, surgeries are appointment only and we are quite strict about all of that for various reasons.

"Gone are the days when I would bring my baby son into my surgery and breastfeed him on my own in the community centre. Those days are no longer possible."

But despite her concerns, Ms Creagh praised the support she had received from police, particularly in relation to one incident which led to a man being imprisoned.

"He was imprisoned just after the 2017 general election, " she said. "He is a constituent. He sent these images through that had a far right tinge to them deliberately designed to upset and harass.

"We were well supported through that process, well supported through the brick in the window."