Nearly 200 drivers given parking fines by Wakefield Council after introduction of two free hours

Wakefield Council introduced two hours' free parking at all of its off-road car parks from April 1, following the success of similar temporary schemes earlier on during the pandemic.

But the local authority is reminding drivers to pick up a token from the machine when they park, and that they must pay if they are staying longer than two hours.

The vast majority of penalty notices issued by the council, between April 1 and July 6 this year, were for vehicles without a valid token or ticket and for vehicles who'd stayed longer than permitted.

Rishworth Street Car Park in Wakefield was one of the most commonly ticketed council car parks between April and July.

Most of the breaches also occurred in Wakefield city centre.

The results of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted to the council found that Borough Road Car Park saw the most tickets issued between April and early July.

A total of 26 of the 198 fines issued across the district were for drivers who'd broken the rules there.

The nearby Granary Car Park was also a happy hunting ground for the traffic wardens, with 23 motorists clocked there.

Rishworth Street Car Park, also in Wakefield, saw 16 alleged offences committed.

Outside of Wakefield the city, the most commonly ticketed car parks were both in Castleford.

The spaces off Aire Street and Welbeck Street in the town saw 16 penalty notices issued between them.

Gary Blenkinsop, the council's service director for Streetscene, said drivers should continue to check signs for "parking tariffs, restrictions and conditions when they park".

He said: "The council introduced two hours free car parking in all its off-street car parks and country parks earlier this year to support businesses and residents returning to our local shopping areas and to enjoy the district’s country parks as part of the recovery from the Covid pandemic.

"Charges for parking for longer than two hours and in the on-street parking areas continue to be applied.

"It is important that everyone who parks in our car parking areas, even for the two hour free period, displays a valid parking ticket or uses the Ringo App so that our parking enforcement officers know not to issue a parking ticket.

"A ticket for the two hour free period can be obtained from the parking machine by simply pressing the button without inserting any cash."

The free two hours policy is due to expire at the end of March next year and it is not known yet if it will be extended.

The policy does not apply to on-street parking areas run by the council, or at private car parks across the district.