New warehouse to create 130 jobs for Wakefield

A decision to build new warehousing facilities in Wakefield will create 130 jobs, the council has said.

Wakefield Council's planning committee have today approved an application for a 6,252m² premises on land at Newmarket Lane, Stanley.

The committee agreed that the application should be approved, especially since the area has been designated for commercial development in the Local Plan and the objections raised could not be upheld by planning law.

Members of the public shouted "shame on you" as the decision was made.

In a statement, the council said: "The Council continues to work in partnership with Yorkcourt and Wakefield Trinity over a new community stadium at Belle Vue, which is the preferred site, following our recent loan to the club to buy the property.

"Further enabling development at Newmarket Lane can be considered by planning in due course in support of this scheme."

Cllr Denise Jeffery, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: “We have a win-win situation for all parties, having listened very carefully to the aspirations of the residents of the district, rugby fans and investors.

"For Wakefield Trinity fans and the community in general, plans are forging ahead for the construction of a community stadium at Belle Vue.

“For the business community, new premises are being created to attract more business to the district and create more jobs. We have been making substantial progress in growing business in the district and attracting investment at a time when Brexit uncertainties have caused a halt to investment elsewhere in the country.

“In March the Council agreed to provide a loan with Wakefield Trinity to start the process of establishing Belle Vue as their home base and developing a community stadium.

"We understand people’s frustrations but can assure residents and fans that all three partners – the Council, Yorkcourt and Wakefield Trinity - are working hard to ensure that the aspirations for the community stadium will be achieved.

“I therefore welcome today’s planning committee decision and ask the residents of Wakefield to do the same.”

Developers Yorkcourt and their partners said: “The scheme at Newmarket Lane is of notable benefit to the local economy in Wakefield, both creating and safeguarding jobs as well as bringing disused former colliery land back into use.

"We continue to work closely with Wakefield Council and Wakefield Trinity and remain committed to reaching a solution that works for everyone.”

John Minards, Chairman of Wakefield Trinity, said: “We are very pleased and encouraged by the ongoing discussions and activity as we move towards the next phase of our development plans for Belle Vue following the purchase of the ground in March.

"There is still a lot of hard work to complete but I firmly believe we are on course to realise our ambitions for the community stadium that the city of Wakefield and its people deserve."