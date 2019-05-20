Nigel Farage remains on his Brexit Party bus in Wakefield over fear of 'milkshake' attack

Nigel Farage has pulled up on his Brexit Party bus on Northgate this afternoon, but refuses to leave over concerns of being targeted.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is currently talking to press on his Brexit bus outside the Calder and Hop pub on Northgate, but the Express has been told he won't be stepping off the bus in fear of a second 'attack' after being covered with what is believed to be milkshake in Newcastle earlier today.

|

NEWS: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits Wakefield city centre

A large crowd has gathered outside the pub and around the bus, with supporters chanting as well as anti-racism protesters.

A number of police officers are also in attendance.

Mr Farage is on a whistle stop tour of the UK, stopping in Wakefield city centre about half an hour ago.