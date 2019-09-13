Plan to fill in South Elmsall quarry 'could take 10 years'

A plan to fill in a South Elmsall quarry that could lead to a decade of disruption is set for approval.

The plans would mean Quarry Works off Field Lane filled in with a view to build houses at the site.

The developer said the work to fill the site would take just over four years.

But South Elmsall Town Council has objected to the proposal saying the narrowness of Field Lane would mean it would be closer to 10 years of disruption as construction vehicles transport material on the road.

Objecting to the application, the town council said: “Field Lane is now an official access point for ambulances and fire engines who travel to and from South Yorkshire, the lane is not wide enough to accommodate lorries accessing the quarry and emergency vehicles accessing or exiting South Elmsall.

“If as the application suggests that only six lorries would access on any given day then the project would take in excess of 10 years to complete and would have a detrimental impact on local residents for at least a decade.

“The town council would be more supportive of this application if Field Lane was widened to accommodate the amount of traffic using the road.”

Wakefield councillor for South Elmsall Steve Tulley did not object to the proposal but did raise concerns over the width of the road.

He said: “There are points on the road where two cars struggle to pass and a number of residents walk to work on Field Lane. Safety is paramount and there needs to be some work done on the access before any application is sought.”

A resident who commented on the application said: “To the people who live local to this road and have witnessed the accidents and near misses this is only a matter of time before two lorries meet from opposite directions and have a collision.”

A decision will be made at Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee this afternoon – Thursday, September 12.

The proposals have been recommended for approval subject to several conditions, including that work is completed and land restored within the four years and one month specified in the application.