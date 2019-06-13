Planning permission granted for warehouse on land earmarked for Wakefield community stadium

Councillors have voted in favour of building a warehouse on land once earmarked for the Wakefield community stadium.

Wakefield Council's planning committee this morning voted on an application to build a controversial Kitwave development on the land off Newmarket Lane in Stanley, four months after councillors first voted to reject the plans.

A reporter from the Express, who attended the meeting this morning, tweeted that 10 councillors had voted in favour of the application. Two voted against, and one abstained from the vote.

Members of the public shouted "shame on you" as the decision was made.

