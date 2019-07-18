Plans for 140 homes near Normanton Station approved

Proposals to build 140 homes in Normanton have been given the go-ahead.

The properties will be constructed on vacant land to the north-west of the town's railway station.

The plans were approved at Wakefield Council's planning committee on Thursday.

The land itself used to be home to railway sidings which were linked to the main tracks running through the station.

Half a dozen formal objections had been tabled against the scheme, but no speaker opposing the plans appeared at Wakefield Council's planning committee on Thursday, where the matter was decided.

Planning officers had backed the scheme, writing in a report for the committee: "The proposal will result in the residential development of an allocated housing site in a safe, efficient and sustainable manner, which acceptably relates to housing needs within the relevant market area.

"The development design is considered to be appropriate to the site and its context and will provide for an appropriate standard of amenity to residents.

"The site can be safely accessed and the traffic associated with the development can be safely accommodated on the local road network."

An agent for the developer, Lindsay Rich, appeared at the meeting but said she had nothing to add on top of officers' advice.

The plans were approved by councillors by a majority of 10 to one.

Around 60 per cent of the homes will have three bedrooms, with the remainder comprising two and four-bed properties.

