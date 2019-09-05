Prime Minister Boris Johnson met by protesters on visit to Wakefield

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took time out of his Brexit dealings to visit Wakefield this afternoon.

The PM visited West Yorkshire Police's headquarters at Carr Gate to put one of his key pledges into action by launching a recruitment drive for 20,000 new police officers.

Many see it as preparation for a forthcoming election.

Protesters were outside the entrance to the police headquarters, waving plaqards, as they waited for the PM's arrival.

West Yorkshire, which is fourth biggest in the country, has 600 fewer officers than it did 10 years ago following huge year-on-year cuts to the police's budgets.

Mr Johnson's visit to West Yorkshire is likely to see him highlight his pledges on key issues for voters such as the NHS, schools and policing.

The region is likely to be a key battleground in any upcoming election, with all but three of the local authority areas voting to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Labour-held Keighley, Colne Valley and Wakefield are likely to be target seats for the Conservatives, while in Pudsey Tory MP Stuart Andrew is protecting a majority of just 331.