£10 million investment in Wakefield district towns regeneration is underway

Wakefield Council’s Town Centres Regeneration Fund aims to improve town centres across the district.

The first phase is focused on developing an action plan for South Kirkby, Moorthorpe and South Elmsall.

And there are plans to regenerate markets in Normanton and South Elmsall next year.

Coun Denise Jeffery, leader of Wakefield Council said: “The first phase of our £10m investment is in the south east and other towns will follow.

“Our overall plan is to support our towns to remain vibrant places where people want to live, work and visit.

“We have great communities across our district, and by making this investment we can help future-proof our towns centres, to benefit residents by improving places for people to shop and socialise locally.

“We also want to help attract investment and visitors, which will support our district’s economy, with the potential to create new jobs too, as we continue our recovery from the global pandemic.”

In South Elmsall, the first three projects have been completed with cycle stands installed outside the library and outside One Stop on Barnsley Road, and the dropped kerb installed at Carr Lane.

Other projects that will take place over the next three years include improvements to public spaces, a new shop front grant scheme and the replacement of old and damaged bins in public places.

At Normanton and South Elmsall markets the council is looking to add shutters to market stalls, rebuild certain areas and open the space up more and make it feel more welcoming. More greenery, benches, trees and planting will be added.

The council said it was holding regular meetings are being held in South Elmsall, South Kirkby and Moorthorpe with ward members to make sure the projects are what residents wanted to see.

The projects are being implemented in phases and many of the smaller aspects are expected to be completed this financial year. This includes some traffic calming interventions along Ash Grove and Minsthorpe Lane.

Other projects include repairing and installing new benches across a number of locations, improvements to Northfield play area and lampost hanging basket fixtures for the towns.

The couuncil said a phased approach will be taken over the coming years to improvements tomore towns across the district.

The government announced earlier this year it had chosen to invest in Wakefield city centre and Castleford town centre through the Towns Fund.

Wakefield Council said it was “determined” to invest in regeneration across the whole district.

The council is looking to apply for external funding including the Levelling Up Fund and Brownfield Housing Fund.