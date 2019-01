Each of the 63 elected members receives a basic monthly allowance of £983.20 and their travel expenses are then calculated on how far away they are from the centre of Wakefield.

The total bill for all elected members in November came to just over £95,000.

1. Nadeem Ahmed, Conservative leader of the opposition, Wakefield South Basic allowance 983.20'Special responsibility allowance 595.59'Basic supplement travel 1,020'Total amount claimed 2,598.79

2. Tony Wallis, Labour, Castleford Central and Glasshoughton Basic allowance 983.20'Special responsibility allowance 531.70'Basic supplement travel 64.17'Total amount claimed 1, 579.07

3. Ros Lund, Labour, Wakefield East Basic allowance 983.20'Basic supplement travel 59.08'Total amount claimed 1,042.28

4. Clive Tennant, Labour, Pontefract North Basic allowance 983.20'Special responsibility allowance 447.50'Basic supplement travel 64.92'Total amount claimed 1,495.62

