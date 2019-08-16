Sewage fears over new homes in South Elmsall

Residents have objected to an application to build two new homes in South Elmsall saying the plans would cause drainage problems.

The plans submitted to Wakefield Council are for land at the back of numbers 1 to 37 Charleville.

Eight people have objected to the planning application on the council’s website.

They said that access to the street and parking would become a problem. One objector said: “These developments appear to back on to Longdale Drive and would overlook these properties.

"This area is prone to flooding issues and the current drainage systems would need to be upgraded to support any additional homes.”

Another said: “I object due to parking issues that we already have for residents already living at Charleville.

“Access is not very good for residents already living at Charleville and bins are already not getting emptied on a regular basis due to parking issues.”