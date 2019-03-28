These are the Yorkshire MPs who have backed a 2nd referendum on Brexit

Members of Parliament last night voted on eight different options for the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, including a second referendum.

These are the Yorkshire MPs who have backed a second referndum on Brexit.

Voted for a second referendum to hold another public vote to confirm any withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament (Margaret Beckett's proposal - 268 for, 295 against)

1. Hilary Benn (Leeds Central, Labour)

2. Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East, Labour)

3. Rachel Reeves (Leeds West, Labour)

4. Rachael Maskell (York Central, Labour)

