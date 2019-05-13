This is why Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage was spotted in Pontefract this morning

Brexit Party supporters are "on cloud nine" after leader Nigel Farage made a surprise appearance in Pontefract this morning.

The politician was spotted in Pontefract town centre this morning, accompanied by his party's blue bus, as he prepared for a rally in Featherstone.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage made an appearance in Pontefract this morning.

Marion Nicholson, who works at Southwell Barbers on Shoe Market, said: "I was pleasantly surprised to see him, I'm definitely a supporter.

"He delivers, he does what he says he's going to do, which is what we're not getting from our local MPs at the moment.

"I just think he's going to take us forward, because the other parties aren't getting us what we want, they're falling out and bickering

"The other parties are falling out and bickering, they're not getting us what we want. I think Nigel Farage is going to take us forward.

Mr Farage (pictured earlier this year) brought the Brexit Party bus to Pontefract before a rally in Featherstone this morning.

"I want us out without a shadow of a doubt, and I just think we need to get out and get Great Britain back to being great."

Following his appearance in the town, Mr Farage hosted a Brexit Party rally in Featherstone, which was attended by several hundred people.

He had previously said that the party would target areas such as Pontefract, where many people feel let down by their MPs.

John Parton said he was "thrilled" to have met Mr Farage.

John Parton said he feels "betrayed" by Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper.

He said: "I didn't expect to see him at all. It made my day, I'm buzzing now, I'm on cloud nine.

"I've voted Labour most of my working life but I won't vote Labour again. I'm going to vote Brexit Party.

"It's just that he wants to get out of Europe and I'm a strong leaver, I mean we voted to leave in this constituency overwhelmingly but Yvette Cooper, our MP, she doesn't want to honour our vote.

"It's supposed to be a democracy we're living in. It's just unbelievable how much we pay into Europe. We voted to leave and we've been betrayed by Yvette Cooper.

"I mentioned to him about leaving and he asked me what I thought of Yvette Cooper so I told him and he agreed with me."

What is the Brexit Party?

Formed earlier this year, the Brexit Party is a pro-Brexit political party which wants to see the UK leave the EU without a withdrawal agreement.

It has 14 members, all Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) who formerly stood as UKIp candidates.

Speaking at the rally in Featherstone this morning, former Conservative MP Anne Widdecombe said: "This party has only been around for a few weeks and already they're predicting that we can take 49 seats in a General Election.

"Think what can happen when we have been around for a few years.

"Our message to the politicians of Westminster is very clear - either give us a Brexit that is a Brexit, or just recognise that your time is up."