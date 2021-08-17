Councillor Nic Stansby has taken the reins of the local party, which holds 17 of the council's 63 seats and is the local authority's largest Opposition group.

Coun Stansby said she was excited to take on the role and would bring "tenacity" and "resilience" to the job.

Councillor Nic Stansby is the Tory group's new leader.

It's understood she was one of two candidates to stand for leader and won following a secret ballot at party HQ on Monday night.

Coun Stansby said: "It will be quite a challenge leading the largest group we've had for a number of years and with the pandemic it's challenging times.

"But I am very excited.

"I've got experience working with people with varied qualities and varied talents.

"Our members are our most important asset and I'm looking forward to working with each of them. I'd like to help them all develop and get to the place they want to be."

First elected as a councillor for the Wrenthorpe and Outwood West ward in 2018, Coun Stansby has served as the Tory group's deputy leader for the past two years.

Asked if she was confident the party was united behind her following the dismissal of Coun Ahmed, Coun Stansby said: "That's an internal group matter, so I don't wish to comment on that too much.

"But we've got a common goal and that's to hold the ruling Labour group to account.

"We'll continue to move forward and we need to be battle ready for the local elections next May."

Coun Stansby will be in the role until at least May, after which the party will hold its annual leadership vote as a matter of routine.