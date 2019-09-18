Wakefield Council £750m PFI deal with waste recycling firm Renewi at risk of collapse

A £750m deal between Wakefield Council and the operators of a huge waste recycling plant is at risk of collapse.

A 25 year contract between the Labour-run authority and Renewi plc, which was signed in 2013, is not "commercially viable to sustain" and could be terminated, a report says.

A total of 60 permanent jobs were created with the opening of the plant six years ago.

Renewi, which was known as Shanks until it changed its name in 2017, look after all rubbish recycling on behalf of the council and run a waste plant in South Kirkby, which employs 60 people.

The private finance initiative deal (PFI) also saw the group take over the running of waste depots in Wakefield and Glasshoughton.

A report, which went before Wakefield Council's audit committee on Monday, said: "Due to the waste contract not being commercially viable to sustain or irrecoverably poor performance by the contractor, there is a risk of failure of the municipal waste PFI contract, which may result in termination of the contract, re-financing and in-sourcing."

However, public and journalists at the meeting were excluded during a briefing about the issue on the grounds that "commercially sensitive" information was to be discussed.

The facility was officially opened in 2016, long after it had been running in practice.

The exact implications for staff working at the plants, and for the Wakefield taxpayer if the deal does collapse are currently unclear.

The council is due to make repayments to Renewi for the South Kirkby waste plant until 2038.

The company changed its name from Shanks two years ago after it merged with a Dutch firm called Van Gansewinkel Groep.

Renewi's latest statement of accounts, which was published in July, showed that it made a loss of almost 98million euros during the last financial year.

The statement described 2019 as a "challenging year" for the group, and said that payments to shareholders had been temporarily reduced.

Another waste recycling centre Renewi, which was due to be built in Derby has been delayed.

The company declined to comment when approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Wakefield Council declined a request for an interview about the issue.

But in a statement, Glynn Humphries, the service director for environment, said: "We have good governance and a robust approach to contract management, which highlighted some performance challenges last year.

"We are working together to resolve these and both Renewi and the council are committed to delivering the best possible waste management contract for this district.

"As part of effective management the council’s teams have been reviewing their business continuity plans.

"It is good practice to explore what plans would need to be put in place for different situations, just like we are doing across the wider council in our Brexit preparations."

