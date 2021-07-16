Wakefield Council cheers on Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers ahead of Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals
Wakefield Council will be cheering on two of the district’s Rugby League teams this weekend as they both battle for Wembley glory.
Super League side Castleford Tigers will take on St Helens in the prestigious Challenge Cup Final, while Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers will face York City Knights in the 1895 Cup Final.
Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “We are immensely proud of all our top class Rugby League teams, who all give our district its unique sporting heritage.
“We are delighted to wish both Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers the very best of luck at Wembley on Saturday. Reaching their respective finals is something to be celebrated and it is fantastic to have the district represented in two finals at Wembley.
“As a Cas Tigers fan, this is a very special occasion for me and my family, made even better by the fact we’ll be able to cheer on another one of the district’s teams too.”