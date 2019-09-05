Your MPs have their say on the suspension of Parliament

MPs across West Yorkshire have had their say on the government’s decision to suspend Parliament in the weeks before Brexit is expected to take place.

The decision, which was approved by the Queen last Wednesday, means that a five week suspension will begin next week – just days after MPs return to work.

Mary Creagh, Yvette Cooper, Jon Trickett and Andrea Jenkyns have had their say.

Under the plans, parliament would recommence just 17 days before the expected Brexit date of Thursday, October 31.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said that the move was “certainly not” an attempt to block opposition to the UK leaving the EU without a deal, and would still allow time for MPs to debate Brexit.

But the decision has proved controversial with opposition members, who said it would prevent MPs from passing any laws to prevent a No Deal Brexit.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn accused Mr Johnson of “a smash and grab on our democracy” and said he would call for a vote of no confidence in the Conservative government.

Mary Creagh, MP for Wakefield, said that leaving the EU without a deal would “kill jobs, hit incomes and raise prices.”

A petition calling on the government to cancel the suspension has been signed more than 1.3 million times.

In July, Wakefield Council announced they had slashed their emergency Brexit reserves from £5m to £1.6m, but said that leaving the EU would have implications for the district regardless of whether a deal was agreed.

In Calderdale a Brexit lead officer has been appointed to oversee operations and planning to mitigate effects of possible outcomes.

Yvette Cooper MP said:

"“This is a completely irresponsible and chaotic way to run the country. Boris Johnson still isn’t telling us what his Brexit plan really is or what it will mean for food prices, medicine supplies or manufacturing jobs.

“But instead of answering questions or debating it, he’s just decided to cancel Parliament instead. These Tory old Etonians seem to think they can just concentrate power all in their own hands.

“And it won’t be Boris Johnson who suffers if he screws this up and food prices rise and manufacturing jobs are hit as a result of No Deal, it will be overstretched families in towns like ours.”

Jon Trickett MP said:

“They might be trying to shut down Parliament, but they won’t shut up a strong Yorkshire voice like mine and I won’t back down”.

“In addition to Brexit, I am demanding answers on a range of issues that affect our local area, like HS2, hospital services, and the state pension age.

“I don’t trust the Conservatives to run the country in the interests of our area and that is why I don’t agree with closing Parliament down”.

Mary Creagh MP said:

"I want to see the back of this wretched Tory government. We know that Johnson is hellbent on an irresponsible, extremist no deal Brexit and he wants to do it without the consent of parliament or the people and will stop at nothing to achieve it.

"In Wakefield, a no deal will bankrupt our small businesses, lead to price rises and food shortages in the shops and disrupt the NHS's flu vaccine, insulin and cancer drugs supply.

"Nobody voted for that in the referendum.

"We face years of wrangling with the EU to sort our his mess and he has shown he is not governing in the national interest. He is governing in the interest of a narrow section of the Tory party. He shouldn't be wasting our extension on a general election during this national crisis, but should be focused on sorting out the problems he made."

Andrea Jenkyns MP said:

“This is the longest parliamentary term since the Civil war and it is both legitimate and routine constitutional practice for the PM to schedule a Queen’s Speech, which Her Majesty has approved.

“The phoney outrage of those who are calling this “undemocratic” are those that have taken advantage of the political stalemate in Parliament in recent years to undermine the referendum.

“Such people have taken every opportunity to frustrate the will of the British people who voted to leave the EU in 2016. We finally have a PM who will deliver what he promises: we should let him get on with securing Brexit and governing the country.”

Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen, said:

“The Speaker has called the proroguing of parliament a ‘constitutional outrage’, and the Prime Minister’s own MP Dominic Grieve has also called it ‘outrageous’.

“I promise to fight as hard as I can to stop this unconstitutional attack on our democracy. I urge any of you who are concerned about the shutdown of parliament to attend, find a common voice, and together argue for your democratic rights.

“History has shown us that meaningful change only happens from the bottom up, from the suffragette movement to the campaign for equal marriage. People coming together and demanding their rights. Let’s make Boris Johnson and his unelected, anti-democratic government hear us. Rest assured I’ll be doing my bit too.”

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley,said:

“The reality of the situation is that Parliament will only sit for 7 days less than originally planned. Every year Parliament returns from summer recess for two weeks in September, then recesses again for almost 4 weeks for Party Conferences, before returning in the second week of October.

“I also believe that leaving the EU with a deal is in the best interests of everyone who voted in the referendum whether Remain or Leave. If our new Prime Minister manages to secure amendments to the deal, then I will also support and vote for it.

“Parliament now needs to take responsibility and either accept the deal OR accept that which the majority in Parliament have voted for and placed in legislation – A No Deal. The time for party politics is now over and Parliament now need to step up to take responsibility.”