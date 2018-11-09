Pontefract and Castleford Christmas Lights Switch-On 2018: here’s everything you need to know

The festive season is now upon as, and Pontefract and Castleford are about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Christmas Lights Switch-Ons 2018:

Isobel Walker, Chloe Harris, Alice Walker, William Walker & Mia Harris in front of the Pontefract Christmas tree.

Pontefract

Councillors will be joined by the Haribo bear to switch on the Pontefract Christmas lights on Monday, November 19 at 6pm in the Market Place.

A Christmas market will run throughout the day from 10am, and there will be funfair rides and live entertainment, including Saint Giles Panto, Scott Phoenix, Lindsey Brain and Pro dance Group from 4pm.

Castleford

Haribo Bear along with Jayden Smith (5) switch on Pontefract's Christmas lights.

Castleford Tigers will be switching on the Castleford town centre lights on Tuesday, November 20 at 6pm.

They will be joined by local councillors and community groups.

There will be live entertainment including Lock Lane Dance Group, Mickey Johnson, Mark Stringer and Civic Centre Panto Sleeping Beauty.

A Christmas market will also run throughout the day from 10am.

Hemsworth

Hemsworth Christmas light event will be switched on at Cross Hills Precinct, Thursday, November 29 at Hemsworth a market and carol singing will run from 9.30am and the lights will be switched on at 6pm.

There will also be a brass band concert at Hemsworth Community Centre.

Airedale

Airedale’s will be switch on Friday November, 30 and the event will run 3pm-7pm at Airedale library.