Pontefract art club marks 40th anniversary with art exhibition

Pontefract art club has launched its 40th annual exhibition.

The members’ artwork is on display at the town’s library, on Market Place, until December 1 and is free to browse daily from 10am to 4pm, with a chance to buy the pieces.

READ MORE: This is how you can help Wakefield Council plan how they spend their 2018/19 budget

The club was founded in early 1978 by keen amateur artist Alan Bracken and more than 150 pieces of work went on display for that year’s inaugural event.

His name adorns a trophy that is still presented to the most improved member of the club.