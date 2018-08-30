Pontefract murder trial date is set

A Pontefract man charged with murder is expected to stand trial early next year.

Sean Keena, 39, of South Baileygate was charged over the death of 45-year-old Mark Long, also of South Baileygate.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 2.40am on Thursday, August 23, to reports of a man found with injuries at a flat on the road.

Mr Long was pronounced dead a short time later.

A murder investigation was launched by the Homicide and Major Enquiries Team and Sean Keena was brought in for questioning.

He was charged with murder on the evening of Friday, August 24 before appearing at Leeds Magistrates’ Court the next morning.

He was held on remand and he then appeared via videolink at Leeds Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday, August 29.

His next appearance is scheduled for October 5, for a plea and trial preparation hearing with the trial initially listed to start on January 14.