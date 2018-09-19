Pontefract, Ossett and Kippax pick up Yorkshire In Bloom awards

GREEN-fingered volunteers in Kippax and Pontefract are celebrating fresh success in a year that has confirmed their areas as blooming lovely places to live.

Kippax in Bloom was named winner of the urban communities category in 2018’s Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

The announcement came just weeks after Kippax took the title of best-dressed village on the route of this year’s Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.

Kippax in Bloom co-ordinator Pat Samy said: “We are absolutely delighted – we have a really dedicated team of people and it’s teamwork that has got us this award.”

Pontefract picked up a silver gilt award in the large town category, with volunteers being praised for their passion and pride in their town.

Colin White, chairman of Pontefract in Bloom, said: “Our small group of volunteers has invested an enormous amount of effort into summer flowers in Pontefract resulting in a creditable floral display around the town centre, all sponsored by local community organisations and businesses. In collaboration with Day Opportunities at Thornes Park Nurseries (an organisation providing work opportunities for people with learning difficulties) we grew 5,000 bedding plants for our planters and flower beds in Pontefract Park and at St Giles Church and all the planting was carried out by volunteers.

“The Pontefract in Bloom small team of volunteers is proud of its achievement - we have improved each successive year, adding to the number of baskets, planters and summer bedding, working in collaboration with a number of community groups and we are confident that the displays will be even better next year. We are grateful for the support of all of our sponsors and also for funding support from Wakefield Council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund and Local Capital Fund and Wakefield District Housing.”

The Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel was the joint winner of the class for large businesses while the Prince of Wales Hospice and the King’s Croft Hotel both picked up silver gilt certificates.

Allerton Bywater also picked up a Yorkshire in Bloom gold certificate. Ossett received a silver gilt award in the Grow Your Community class while the town’s Highfield School was the joint winner of best supported learning project.